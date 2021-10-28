Ms. Bernice Rhodes Sweeney, 91, of Murfreesboro died Oct. 20, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Sweeney was born June 17, 1930, and was formerly of Pulaski.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m.-noon at Greater Richland Creek Association. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Scales & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Esther Harris of Cleveland, Ohio, Maxine Sweeney Drake and husband Jerome of Murfreesboro; son Willie Louis Sweeney and wife Ana of Rockledge, Fla.; grandchildren, William A. Barrion Jr., Deidra Barrion, Stanley Sweeney, LeDon Sweeney, Jahmon Drake, Austin Drake and wife Ashlee; sister Mary McKissack and husband Calvin; and other family members and friends.
(1) comment
I played football with Willie for 3 years, good memories. My prayers for Willie and his family. God Bless, all.
