Ms. Bernice Smith Clack, 68, of Murfreesboro died Nov. 16, 2022, at her home.
Ms. Clack was born Oct. 17, 1954. She was a native of Pulaski and was educated in the Giles County School System. She is preceded in death by parents, James B. and Lucille Smith; and brothers, Rufus Carden, Robert Carden Sr. and wife Sandra and Billy Smith.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Celebration of life services will begin at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include brother JB Smith and wife Flora; children, Claude L. Clack III and wife Shannon, Tasha Moton and husband Leon, Jessica Clack, Melanie Clack, all of Murfreesboro; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
