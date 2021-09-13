Mrs. Betty Anne Potts Gerlach died Sept. 8, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Gerlach attended Prospect School and Martin College. She was a banker and began her career at First National Bank of Pulaski, where she served as senior vice president and director of marketing. She attended (ABA) School of Bank & Marketing at Northwestern University in Chicago. She also served as the director of Bank Marketing Association (BMA) for three years. She was active in many roles for Tennessee Bankers Association and Giles County Chamber of Commerce, and other civic organizations. In 1984, she married Jim Gerlach and moved to East Tennessee as AVP Marketing for First American Bank in Chattanooga and Cleveland, Tenn. She was a member of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Diplomatic Committee and Chattanooga Symphony Guild. After her time in East Tennessee, she moved to Dickson to become vice president of marketing for Peoples Bank and later as city president of U.S Bank until her retirement. She chaired the first Ambassador Committee for Dickson County Chamber of Commerce. She was a Rotarian and served as president of the High Noon Rotary Club and later served as secretary director of the Tennessee Rotary District 6760 and The Clement Foundation. Music was an important part of her life. Her love of music began at an early age with her family. She learned to play the piano at the age of 6 and continued her love of piano for her entire life. She played for many groups from church pianist and church functions to business meetings and other group outings. Whether it was Southern Gospel to Country to Classical, she appreciated all forms of music. Music was spiritual for her as well as healing to her heart and soul. Music is powerful and she cherished all facets of it. After her retirement, they moved back to Pulaski. The couple traveled extensively, spending summers in Northern Minnesota and winters in Biloxi, Miss., and many points in between, and the remainder of their time in Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Mr. and Mrs. William L. Potts Sr.; brothers, John Andrew Potts, W.L. Potts Jr., James Douglas Potts.; stepson Allan J. Gerlach; and nephew Alen Potts.
Private family memorial services will be held Sept. 18.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to The Giles County Help Center.
Survivors include husband of 35 years James A. Gerlach; granddaughter Sara Grace Gerlach; Sara’s parents, Phyllis and Bob Owens; Sara’s brother Sam; and nephew David Potts and wife Sheila of Terrell, Texas.
