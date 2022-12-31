Ms. Betty Ashton Bandy, 88, of Madison, Tenn., died Dec. 27, 2022.
Ms. Bandy was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Lynnville, and was a loving sister, aunt and friend. She was formerly a member of Lynnville Church of Christ, and a member of Neelys Bend Church of Christ in Madison, Tenn. She graduated from Jones High School in Lynnville in 1952, where she was a star basketball player. Since graduating, she had lived in Nashville or Madison. She began her career with National Life & Accident Insurance Company, where she spent 30-plus years as an insurance supervisor. She is preceded in death by parents, Howard and Virgie Ashton; and sister Majorie Ashton.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, from 1-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Milton Stephens of Lynnville Church of Christ officiating. Burial will be in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Survivors include brothers, Bob Ashton and Ellen Durrett of Durham, N.C., Bill Ashton of Miami, Fla.; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
