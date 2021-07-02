Ms. Betty Gayle Blade, 60, of Elkton died June 23, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Blade was born March 10, 1961. She is preceded in death by parents, Herbert E. and Mary Woodard Blade; brother Barry G. Blade; and sister Faye Crabtree.
Memorial services were June 30 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include sisters, Ann Blade Tipton of Elkton, Pamela Blade of Giles County; brothers-in-law, Troy Tipton of Elkton, Randy Ranck of Pulaski, Rex Crabtree of Conway; godmother Donna Young of Ardmore; special friend Bradley Pope of Madison; several aunts, uncles and cousins; two nieces; her medical family at Compassus; and beloved pets, Rosa Lee and Lucy Jo.
