Ms. Betty Gordon, 79, of Pulaski died Dec. 24, 2022, at AHC Meadowbrook.
Ms. Gordon was born July 25, 1943, in the Shores Community. She was a retired nursing assistant. She is preceded in death by parents, John Kenneth and Ruth Elizabeth McDougal Jones; and brothers, Billy Jones and Robert Jones.
Funeral services were Dec. 28 at Shores Baptist Church. Burial was in Shores Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Shores Baptist Church.
Survivors include sons, Ken Gordon and wife Shelia, Jeff Gordon, all of Pulaski; daughters, Lynn Phelps, Tina Womble and husband Gerald, Charlene Raymond, all of Pulaski; sisters, Barbara Doggett of Pulaski, Glenda Faye Thomas of Anderson, Ala.; grandchildren, Jamie Lawhorn, Haley Raymond, Justin Gordon, Kimberly Phelps, Tiffany Smith, Savannah Atkins, Amber Raymond, Jessica Van Hoozer; and nine great-grandchildren.
