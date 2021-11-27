Mrs. Betty Jean Blake, 74, died Nov. 7, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Blake was born Feb. 12, 1947. She is preceded in death by parents, Homer and Hazel Case Hart; and husband Aurthur Jackson Blake.
No services will be held at this time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Michael Keith Blake and wife Christal of Elkton; daughter Yolanda Fralix and husband Gary of Lynnville; sister Mary Ann Burton and husband Barry of St. Louis, Mo.; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Blake as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.