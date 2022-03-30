Mrs. Betty Jean Southerland, 87, of Pulaski died March 28, 2022.
Mrs. Southerland was born Jan. 27, 1935, in Ardmore, Tenn. She enjoyed watching television in her free time; Judge Judy, Impractical Jokers and Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives were a few of her favorites. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life and she loved spending time with them. She is preceded in death by husband Howard Southerland; parents, Henry (Bill) Anderson and Tommie Watson; and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Sue Southerland.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Survivors include son Randy Southerland of Pulaski; grandsons, Ryan Southerland and wife Crystal, Reid Southerland and wife Nicole, all of Pulaski; great-grandchildren, Laynee, Ellyson, Emmy Kate, Callyn; sister-in-law Dora Dean Watson of Ardmore, Tenn.; sister-in-law Sarah Watson of Charleston, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
