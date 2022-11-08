Mrs. Betty Jean Warren Hill, 92, died Nov. 4, 2022.
Mrs. Hill was born Aug. 3, 1930. She was a resident of Pulaski, where she spent many years teaching at The Growing Tree. She is preceded in death by parents, Clay and Blanche Moore Warren; husband Buford G. Hill; brother Edward Warren; and sisters, Christine Liles and Louise Jones.
Funeral services were Nov. 7 at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include son Kevin Hill and wife Kathy of Pulaski; daughter Kristi Jefferson and husband Cas of Franklin; grandsons, Caswell Miles Jefferson III and wife Kim, Adam Hill Jefferson and wife Brenna; and four great-grandchildren.
