Mrs. Betty Jean White Fairbetter, 90, died Dec. 18, 2021.
Mrs. Fairbetter was born April 26, 1931, in Pulaski. She graduated from Giles County High School and attended Martin College. She worked at First National Bank, Tennessee Valley Bank in Knoxville and retired from First American National Bank in Nashville. She was dearly loved by her family and friends. She had a love of travel and deep appreciation for the arts. Her faith, love of family and friends were her main values throughout her life. She was a member of Hillwood Garden Club, Cheekwood, Centennial Club and Belle Meade United Methodist Church. She will be missed by all. She is preceded in death by father Herbert C. White, mother Ethel Vaughan White, brother Donald Vaughan White and husband Henry Lee Fairbetter.
Private burial will be held at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Belle Meade United Methodist Church, 121 Davidson Road, Nashville, TN 37205; or to a charity of your choice.
Survivors include daughter Suzanne F. Morss and husband David of Franklin; son Gregory Lee Fairbetter of Nashville; and grandson Connor Vaughan Morss.
