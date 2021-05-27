Mrs. Betty Jo Clark, 56, of Goodspring died May 27, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Clark was born Nov. 16, 1964, in Giles County, and was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She loved to laugh and spend time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed any kind of arts and crafts, especially woodburning. She always enjoyed spending time at her cabin with her dog “Little Girl.” She is preceded in death by parents, Clinton and Tennie Adams; husband Ronnie Clark; brothers, Gene Adams, Bobby Adams, Gary Adams, Roger Adams; and sisters, Margaret Cheatham, Janice Popejoy, Beverly Robinson and Patsy Adams.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 29, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Minor Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Survivors include son Justin McGill and wife Virletta of Pulaski; daughter Lisa James and husband C.J. of Columbia; brothers, James Adams and wife Peggy of Minor Hill, Phillip Adams of Goodspring; sisters, Barbara Perkins and husband John, Kathy Dicky and husband Gary, all of Pulaski, Carol Caldwell and husband Lyn of Spring Hill; sisters-in-law, Darlene Adams, Brenda Adams, both of Pulaski; brother-in-law Bill Popejoy of Pulaski; special niece Teresa Cheatham and husband Ricky of Goodspring; four grandchildren; special griends/caregivers, Christy Cozart, Kendra Helton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
