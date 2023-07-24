Mrs. Betty Jo Ezell Hardiman, 93, of Arden, N.C., died July 15, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Hardiman was born Oct. 22, 1929, in Lewisburg. She graduated from Giles County High School and University of Chattanooga (aka University of Tennessee at Chattanooga) with a degree in History. She was a homemaker and an active member in the United Methodist Church in Tampa, Fla., and Smithville, Tenn. She is preceded in death by husband of 58 years Paul L. Hardiman; and parents, Joseph and Rena Harris Ezell.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Smithville.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to God’s Food Pantry in Smithville, 615-597-4540; or to Dekalb County Animal Shelter in Smithville, dekalbanimalsheltertn.com/donate.
Survivors include sister Pat Ezell; son Bill and wife Betty; daughters, Lynn, Leigh and husband Peter, Harriet and husband Doug, Leslie and husband Doug; and grandchildren, Harris and Rhys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.