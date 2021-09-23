Mrs. Betty Jo Watts, 86, died Sept. 22, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Watts was born June 16, 1935, in Giles County. She retired from Genesco and Chapman’s Flowers. She is preceded in death by parents, Richard Alfred and Mary Lee Portress Carpenter; husband Floyd Dean Watts; and sons, Murray Keith Watts and Tracy Lee Watts.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5-8 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday, Sept. 24, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in New Zion Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Pam Witherow of Pulaski; sister Willa Lamb Gordon of Pulaski; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Watts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.