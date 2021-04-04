Obit-McNeil, Betty Johnson

Ms. Betty Johnson McNeil, 69, died April 2, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care.

Ms. McNeil was born Jan. 5, 1952, in Pulaski, and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved to play card games, being on her computer, flowers and being outside. She is preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Jessie Mae Long Johnson Jr.; daughter Sharon Pierce; sons, Bobby Grant, Donnie Grant; sister Vickie Davis; and brother John Edward Johnson.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, with Mark Johnson officiating.

Survivors include daughter Melissa Hayes and husband Bobby of Minor Hill; grandsons, Corey Hayes and wife Shannon, Jason Hayes, all of Minor Hill; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Ethan, Kallie; sisters, Marie Kilpatrick and husband Danny, Patty Kalentkowski and husband Joe, all of Goodspring, Louie Hamilton and husband Ed of Pulaski, Barbara Lewter and husband A.D. of Ardmore, Ala.; brother Michael Johnson of Huntsville, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Service information

Apr 5
Visitation
Monday, April 5, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
Apr 6
Funeral Service
Tuesday, April 6, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
1910 Elkton Pike
Pulaski, TN 38478
