Mrs. Betty June Lawrence Thompson, 90, died May 24, 2021, at Athens (Ala.) Limestone Hospital.
Mrs. Thompson was born June 23, 1930, in Minor Hill. She loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them. She was a member of Salem Springs Baptist Church. She retired from W. E. Stephens Mfg. Co. She loved quilting and her flower gardens. She is preceded in death by parents, James Onis (Mutt) and Tula Mae Prosser Lawrence; husband Joe Donald (J.D.) Thompson; and great-granddaughter Janna Grace Wakefield.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Minor Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include daughter Melissa Thompson and husband Terry of Athens, Ala.; granddaughter Teryn White and husband Keith of Elkmont, Ala.; grandsons, Dwight Thompson and wife Shanna of Elkmont, Ala., Kenny Thompson and wife Beth of Athens, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Keaton White, Lawson White, James Thompson, Wyatt Thompson, Harper Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
