Mrs. Betty June Smith Snow, 83, of Pulaski died Oct. 2, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Snow was born March 19, 1938, in Bunker Hill. She graduated from Giles County High School in 1956 and, during her years there, was a star basketball player. She loved fishing, but most of all she loved her family and friends. She is preceded in death by parents, Henry and Reba Stevenson Smith; husband Jimmy Snow; sisters, Margaret Moorehead, Elizabeth McPeters, Jane Dollar, Mildred Robinson; and brother Howard Smith.
Private family services will be held.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Pam Snow of Pulaski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
