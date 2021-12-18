Mrs. Betty Pearl Kilpatrick, 79, of Minor Hill died Dec. 15, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Kilpatrick was born Aug. 29, 1942, in Minor Hill. She retired from Arvin Industry. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner, her flowers, crocheting, animals and watching westerns with her husband. She especially loved to spend time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by son Dennis Kilpatrick; great-grandson Micheal Daly; parents, Ezra and Dimple Irene Wade Thompson; sister Bertha Mosley; and brothers, Noah Thompson and Clifford Thompson.
Funeral services were Dec. 18 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include husband of 65 years Henry Morgan Kilpatrick of Pulaski; daughters, Debbie Chapman and husband Ricky of Pulaski, Tammy Newton and husband Terry of Pulaski; son Danny Kilpatrick and wife Marie of Goodspring; five grandsons; four granddaughters; 24 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
