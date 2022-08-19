Mrs. Betty Ruth Young, 85, of Pulaski died Aug. 17, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mrs. Young was born July 9, 1937, in Bunker Hill. She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and the Civitan Club. She had a love for early American wood furniture, log homes, cooking, canning and the Special Olympics, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and the love of her life for 67 years, Glen. She is preceded in death by parents, William Allen and Delia Holt Watson; and brother Billy Watson.
Visitation will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Memorial services will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Survivors include husband Glen Young of Pulaski; sons, Donald Young and wife Mitzi of Nashville, Glen Douglas (Doug) Young of Pulaski; sisters, Jane Oliver, Mary Ann Gunter, both of Pulaski; grandson Justin Young and wife Kaitlin of Pulaski; and great-granddaughter Elaina Young of Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.