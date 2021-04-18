Ms. Betty Vonceal Johnson, 84, died April 10, 2021, at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro.
Ms. Johnson was born July 2, 1936, in Sylacauga, Ala. She retired from Kantus and was a member of The Well Church of God. She is preceded in death by parents, Cliff and Clara Beatrice Sneed Garner; daughter Donna K. Johnson; and husband Paul Byrd.
Graveside services were April 16 at Giles Memory Gardens.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include son Randy Davenport of Pulaski; daughters, Pamela Daly of Jacksonville, Ala., Melanie Lopez and huband Jesse of Oak Harbor, Wash.; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.