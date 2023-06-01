Ms. Beulah Mae Lee, 89, died May 24, 2023, in Maury County.
Ms. Lee was born Nov. 25, 1933 in Centerville. She grew up in Giles County and lived her life here surrounded by a loving family and a multitude of friends. She was a member of Elkton Road Baptist Church in Athens, Ala. She loved her church family. She spent her life working in public as a waitress, a store clerk and cashier, and as a production worker, where she retired in October 1992 at Frito-Lay, Pulaski. She is preceded in death by parents, Benton and Lucy McCoy Lee; sister Kathleen Thurman Lee; brothers, Alton Lee, Bill Lee, Robert Lee and wife Dudley, Wayne Lee and wife Carolyn, Thomas Lee and wife Barbara; and partner Henry Smith of Pulaski.
Funeral services were May 27 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Elkton Road Baptist Church, 19470 Elkton Road, Athens, AL 35614.
Survivors include son Danny Kloene of Louisville, Ky.; nephews, Ron Thurman and wife Charlene of Lewisburg, Richard Thurman and wife Pam, Tony Lee and wife Kim, all of Pulaski; nieces, Sheila Piper of Clarksville, Debbie Lee Odell of Hazel Green, Ala.; great-nieces and great-nephews, Karla Thurman Gardner, Josh Thurman, Daniel Thurman, Julie Thurman, Brandon Lee, Jessie Clutts; grandchildren, Katie, Elizabeth, Brandon; six great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
