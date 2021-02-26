Mrs. Beverly Janice Childress, 79, died Feb. 25, 2021.
Mrs. Childress was born June 3, 1941, in Giles County, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had the sweetest smile and was known to many as “nanny.” She enjoyed cooking with the grandchildren and doing any kind of crafts. She was a seamstress for 33 years for W.E. Stephens and she retired from The Growing Tree Nursery School. She was also a devoted member of New Zion Baptist Church for 65 years. She is preceded in death by parents, Luther and Lillie Porterfield; husband of 51 years Thomas Childress; and sister Sandra Creecy.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 1, from 3-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Giles Memory Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Growing Tree Nursey School, 200 W. Jefferson St., Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include daughters, Karla Glover and husband Tony, Kim Drake and husband Daniel, all of Pulaski; sister Wanda Harwell of Pulaski; brother Loyd Porterfield and wife Patsy of Pulaski; grandchildren, Malori Vickers and husband Jonathan, Hope Drake, Cole Drake, Kamdan Drake, all of Pulaski; and great-grandchildren, Lillie Vickers and Jase Vickers, both of Pulaski.
