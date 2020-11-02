Mrs. Beverly Ross Turner, 76, died Oct. 30, 2020.
Mrs. Turner was born Jan. 24, 1944, in Decatur, Ala., and was a member of Elkton Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by parents, Jack Lamar and Sarah Frances McCullough Ross; and husband Doug Turner.
Visitation will be today (Monday) from 4-7 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday) at Elkton Cemetery.
Survivors include son John Michael Bryant of Pulaski; daughter Debbie Banes and husband Don of Florence, Ala.; step-daughters, Becky Clifft and husband Scott of Ethridge, Annette Turner of Columbia; grandchildren, Zack Morrow and wife Chelsea, Cody Staggs and wife Sara, Lindsey Inman and husband Paul, Kelsey Morrow, Molly Scott and husband Jeremy, Meghan Donnan and husband Jake, Katye Banes; and 13 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.