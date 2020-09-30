Mrs. Beverly Sue Whitworth Woodard, 80, of Pulaski died Sept. 30, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mrs. Woodard was born May 14, 1940, in Pulaski and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She received her education at both Giles County High and Jones High School in Lynnville. She was baptized by Jimmy Thomas at Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ and was a member of the Lynnville Church of Christ. She was retired from General Electric in Columbia. She is preceded in death by parents, William Thomas and Della Mae Pierce Whitworth Sr.; son Joseph Anthony (Tony) Woodard; sisters, Julia (JuJu) Whitworth, Betty Jean Hastings, Mary Crabtree and husband Stokely; brothers, Troy Whitworth and wife Wynell, William Whitworth and wife Katherine, Perry Whitworth and wife Sue; brother-in-law Joe Taylor; sister-in-law Eva Woodard; and parents-in-law, JD and Effie Compton Woodard.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday) at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, with Milton Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnville Church of Christ, 1540 Main St., Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include husband of 62 years Joe Woodard of Lynnville; daughters, Terri Atkinson and husband Steve of Centerville, Tracy Armstrong and husband Darrell of Pulaski; son Ted Woodard and wife Sinia of Lynnville; grandchildren, Jessica Hickerson and husband Jonathan, Joseph Woodard and wife Dana, Jamie Burns, Whit Folsom and wife Trinity, Elissa O’Gorman and husband Travis, Cassie Redman and husband Garold, Brittany Armstrong, Toni Darra Armstrong, Amber Woodard, Hannah Woodard, Shana Woodard; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters, Faye Taylor, Elaine Compton, both of Pulaski, Rebecca Holder of Lawrenceburg; siblings-in-law, Jack and Alice Woodard, Lillian and Sam Fox, Mildred and Don Story, Jerry and Alpha Woodard, Margaret Helton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
