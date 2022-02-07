Mrs. Beverly Young Bass, 60, of the Stella Community died Feb. 5, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Bass was born June 24, 1961, in Giles County, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved to spend time with her family on the farm. She was a caring and giving lady who was always trying to help others. She is preceded in death by parents, William Morris and Evelene Holt Young.
Funeral services have been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Stella Cemetery, c/o Sandra Parsons, 2835 Hagan Road, Minor Hill, TN 38473.
Survivors include husband Joey Bass of Stella; daughter, Dara Bass Bryant and husband James of Stella; son Colton Bass and wife Amelia of Stella; brother Darryl Young of Pulaski; grandchildren, Joah, Sterlyn, Holt; brother-in-law Eddie Bass and wife Cathy of Stella; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
