Ms. Billie Faye Bass, 77, of Prospect died Jan. 21, 2021, at her home.
Ms. Bass was born July 2, 1943, in Elkton and lived there most of her life. She loved her family, and spending time with them and her cat, Tiger. She is preceded in death by parents, Bill Rodgers and Gracie Hasting Rodgers; sisters, Virginia Ann Smith, Mary Elizabeth Storey, Pamela Sue Tucker; and brothers, WJ (Buddy) Rodgers and William Clyde Rodgers.
Funeral services were Jan. 24 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home. Burial was in Elkton Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the MDS Foundation.
Survivors include son Kevin Bass and wife Christa of Columbia; daughter Michelle Bradley and husband Jeremy of Prospect; brothers, Bobby Joe Rodgers of Elkmont, Ala., Dwight James (Jimmy) Rodgers and wife Lori, Steven (Kendall) Rodgers and wife Debbie, all of Ardmore, Ala., Timothy Wayne (Timmy) Rodgers and wife Christie of Elkton; sisters, Shelby Jean Storey and husband Mike of Buckhead, Ga., Brenda Joy Secrest and husband Kenny, of Columbia; and grandchildren, Austin John Michael Bowser, Rebecca Bailey Payne Bass, Kailee Grace Bradley and Gracie Lauren Bradley.
