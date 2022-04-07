Mr. Billie James (Jimmie) Randolph Jr., 51, of Ardmore, Tenn., died April 5, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Randolph was born March 21, 1971, and had lived here since he was 5 years old. He was employed at G & S Auto Sales, lived a simple life and had lots of friends. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching movies and would help anybody who had a need. He is preceded in death by parents, Billie James Randolph and Carol Ann Reed Randolph; and sister Diane Riddle.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include brother Roy Randolph; niece Hailey Randolph; nephews, Jaden Randolph, Bradley Riddle; and great-nephews, Cayson Riddle and Wesson Riddle.
