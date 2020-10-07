Mr. Billie Wayne Slayton, 79, of Elkton died Oct. 6, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Slayton was born Sept. 2, 1941, in Elkton and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a farmer, business owner and retired from the United States Air Force. He left Elkton at age 18 to join the USAF and his career took him all over the world. He served in Vietnam where he was decorated with a Silver Star and a Bronze Star, with a device for Valor. He was a member of the USAF Combat Control Team and had the distinguished honor of being inducted into the CCT Hall of Fame. He was the owner of S&V Manufacturing in Prospect and a plant manager at Stanley Tools. He received his bachelor’s degree from Park College and his master’s from Webster University. He loved to farm and watch his children and grandchildren ride horses, and was an avid Tennessee Vols football fan. He is preceded in death by father Deputy Sherriff Hub Slayton and mother Sue Slayton.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Bennett May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in Elkton Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 57 years Valerie Slayton of Elkton; daughter Sandy Slayton-Mavrotheris and husband Micah of Elkton; sons, Jeffery Slayton and wife Melanie, Greg Slayton and wife Jenny, all of Elkton; grandchildren, Sarah Slayton of Centerville, Hub Slayton of Huntsville, Ala., Joshua Slayton of Spring Hill, Nick Mavrotheris of Elkton; step-granddaughter Crysta Nilsson of Memphis; sisters, Angeline Mathis and husband Jere of Fayetteville, Ga., Debi Erwin of Georgia; and many nieces, nephews and dear cousins.
