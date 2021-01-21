Mr. Billy O. Allen, 75, of Pulaski died Jan. 17, 2021 at the Alvin C. York Medical Center in Murfreesboro.
Mr. Allen was born Aug. 27, 1945, in McDavid, Fla. He served his country in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam conflict. He worked in maintenance for the Oceanside, Calif., Water Department. His hobbies were hunting, fishing and gardening. He is preceded in death by parents, Henry and Louise Kendall Allen
A burial at sea will be held at a later date.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include loving wife Phylliss Eckburg Allen; sons, Jeffrey Allen and wife Lisa of Licking, Mo., Donald Jason Allen of Pulaski; brother John Allen of Pensacola, Fla.; sisters, Hazel Gibbs, Linda Baker, both of Pensacola, Fla., Sherry Kutch of Havelock, N.C.; and eight grandchildren.
