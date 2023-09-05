Mr. Billy B. White, 80, of Pulaski died Sept. 3, 2023, at NHC, Lawrenceburg.
Mr. White was born Jan. 15, 1943, in Pulaski. He was retired from Murrey Ohio. He loved farming, hunting and fishing. He loved to listen to country music. He was a good provider who loved his family and loved the Lord. He is preceded in death by parents, William Butler and Clellie Bee Gunter White; and brothers, Floyd White and Charles White.
Private memorial services will be held.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 45 years Linda White of Pulaski; son Derrick Wilson White of Pulaski; sister Barbara Johnston and husband James of Pulaski; nieces, nephews and many friends.
