Mr. Billy (Blue) Beddingfield, 79, died June 20, 2021.
Mr. Beddingfield was born Jan. 5, 1942. He went to Bunker Hill Church of God and loved singing every chance he got. He was known to most as “Blue.” He is preceded in death by parents, Lillian Pruett and Calvin Beddingfield; sister Ruby Norwood; and brothers, Harold Beddingfield, William Beddingfield, Bobby Beddingfield and James Walter Beddingfield.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Giles Memory Gardens.
Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife of 26 years Shirley Beddingfield; daughters, Shranda Beddingfield, Shamberly Beddingfield, both of Pulaski; sons, Troy Beddingfield and wife Deborah, Lee Beddingfield and wife Trina, all of Lynnville; sisters, Judy Beddingfield and husband Lorance, Shirley Sanders, all of Lawrenceburg, Francis Phelps of Smyrna; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a lot of cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved Church family and friends.
