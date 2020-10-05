Mr. Billy Clifton Chunn, 79, of Cornersville, died Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Mr. Chunn was born March 20, 1941, and was a native of Marshall County. He was a co-owner of Grady Ingram Grocery, life-long farmer, equipment salesman, spent 30 years with the Genesco Corp. and attended both the Cornersville Church of Christ and Westvue Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by parents, Trim Kerchivel Chunn and Annie Sue Chunn; wife Barbara Lee Chunn; son Dennis Trim Chunn; brother Jeff Chunn; and sisters, Sue Childers and Vivian Jean.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4-8 p.m. at Cornersville Funeral Home, 310 North Main St., and prior to funeral services Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 2 p.m. with Rick Rolin and Jimmie Jean officiating. Burial will follow in Brick Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cornersville Church of Christ Building Fund, the Cornersville Church of Christ Youth Group or the Brick Church Cemetery Fund.
Survivors include daughter Debbie Briggs and wife Dwayne of Lynnville; grandchildren, Taylor Chunn, Dustin Briggs, both of Lynnville, Davida Wilson and husband Justin of Martin; great-grandchildren, Annslee Wilson, Wyatt Wilson, Clara Wilson, Newt Wilson, Hoyt Briggs; many loving nieces and nephews; and many friends.
