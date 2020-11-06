Mr. Billy Duane (Boozer) Powell, 72, of Pulaski died Nov. 3, 2020.
Mr. Powell was born June 11, 1948. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and was a retired truck driver and diesel mechanic. He is preceded in death by parents, Alvie and Velma Boles Powell; sisters, Shirley Lynn Powell, Sharon Ann Powell; brother Richard Donald Powell; and daughter Anna Marie Powell Prince.
Funeral services were Nov. 5 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Survivors include son Will Powell of Minor Hill; sister Theresa Tucker of Pulaski; brother Dwight Gomer Powell of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Brindy Fuson, Robert Fuson, Mason Fuson, Jackson Levi Powell; great-grandchildren, Avyonnie Fuson, Jayden Fuson, Kilah Harwell; and faithful canine companion Mickey.
