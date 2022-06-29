Mr. Billy Ferguson, 66, died June 26, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Ferguson was born Jan. 13, 1956, in Amarillo, Texas, and was a loving husband and friend to all. He was an avid supporter of gospel music. He loved giving guitar lessons and serving the Lord through music with his bass guitar. He played with several local groups in the county before joining The Kelly’s, out of Lawrenceburg, and enjoyed being on the road with them for 18 years. He was a musician and worshiped at the House on the Rock church. He loved living and working on his farm, all the animals and riding his tractor. He is preceded in death by parents, Ford Zigler and Stella Mae Adams; sister Beverly Jean Ferguson; parents-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Tate; and brother-in-law Jerry Pope.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday, July 1, and from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Friday, July 1. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Prospect Cemetery.
Survivors include wife of 42 years Carol Ferguson of Prospect; brother Jimmy Ferguson of Anthony Hill; sister Sharon K. Smith of Pulaski; sister-in-law Betty Pope; special friend Brian Morgan; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
