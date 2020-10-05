Mr. Billy Hall Smith Jr., 73, of Nesbit, Miss., died Sept. 28, 2020.
Mr. Smith was born Nov. 25, 1946, in Pulaski. He attended Giles County High School, graduating in 1964, and Middle Tennessee State University, graduating in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He served in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1974. A lifelong car enthusiast, he was a member of the North Alabama and National Street Rod associations where he cultivated many lasting friendships and honed his craft of classic car restoration. He was also an active member of the Methodist church where he developed his strong faith and servitude. He looked most forward to spending time with family, telling a good story and enjoying a Braves game. He never met a stranger, both personally and professionally. He had a gentle heart and kind spirit and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is preceded in death by parents, Billy and Sarah Hunter Smith Sr.; and brother-in-law Horace Elliott.
Memorial services will held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Olivet United Methodist Church in Pulaski or Pleasant Hill UMC in Olive Branch, Miss.
Survivors include beloved wife of 51 years Barbara Brown Smith; children, Billy Smith III and wife Jessie of Collierville, Raegin Martin and husband Nat of Nashville; grandchildren, Hall Smith, Ruth Anne Smith, Lucy Jane Smith, Sloane Martin; and sisters, Claire Elliott and Lynne Cunningham and husband Jack.
