Mr. Billy Hargrove, 76, died Dec. 14, 2021, at Maury Regional TriStar Medical Center.
Mr. Hargrove lived most of his life in Pulaski and retired from assembly line work at Arvin Meritor and from Owen-Corp in Cornersville. He will always be remembered for his quiet, humble nature. He was always willing to help anyone in need and touched many lives with his kind, helpful ways. He lived his life to the best of his ability as a good and faithful Christian man. He was devoted to his family and married to wife Shirley for more than 58 years. Together they raised twin daughters and were blessed to have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife Shirley; parents, Calvin and Lela Hargrove; and brothers, Charles David, James Calvin and Stanley Hargrove.
Funeral services were Dec. 17 at Carr and Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ardmore.
Survivors include daughters, Melissa Hedgecoth and husband Ronnie of Petersburg, Teresa Slagle and husband Todd of Lawrenceburg; grandson Cody Gilliam and wife Kayla of Midland, Texas; granddaughters, Erin Ray and husband Jon of Lawrenceburg, Breylan Hedgecoth, Olivia Hedgecoth, both of Petersburg; and great-grandchildren, Memphis Ray, Charli Ray, both of Lawrenceburg; sisters, Judy Holt and husband Tommy of Pulaski, Beverly Ridinger of Veto, Ala.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
