Mr. Billy James Watson, 44, of Fayetteville died Jan. 26, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Watson was born Oct. 4, 1977, in Pulaski. He was proud of his service as a volunteer firefighter and rescue squad member and a former corrections sergeant at the Giles County Sheriff’s Department. He loved attending and organizing car shows and loved working on cars since he was a young boy. He was an extremely supportive competition cheer dad for his daughter and the Cheer Magic All Stars. He is preceded in death by grandparents, James C. and Elizabeth Watson, Billy James McClure; and first wife April Watson.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Pulaski. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with Adam Miller officiating.
Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Kimberly Watson of Fayetteville; father James Kent Watson and Jackie Dunavant of Pulaski; mother Connie McClure Dittman of Michigan; daughters, Juli West, Leah West, both of Fayetteville; sister Chanda Watson of Pulaski; grandparents, Richard and Patricia Denman of Indiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
