Mr. Billy Paul Burrell, 60, died Jan. 7, 2022.
Mr. Burrell was born Dec. 16, 1961. He is preceded in death by father Grady Paul Burrell.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 15, at The Greater Richland Creek M.B. Association Inc., 1095 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski. Funeral services will begin at noon with eulogist the Rev. Bruce Carpenter. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Premier Funeral & Cremation Services of Nashville is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughter Ebony Carpenter and husband Devvin; mother Mamie Burrell; grandchildren, Devvin Carpenter Jr., Aubree Carpetner; siblings, Cardell Burrell and wife Shana, LaTasha Burrell; nieces, Tatyanna Burrell, Jasmine Fulton; nephews, Stephen Wade Jr., Elijah Miles; and other relatives and friends.
