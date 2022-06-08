Mr. Billy Ray Gooch, 46, of Prospect died June 7, 2022, at STRHS Pulaski.
Mr. Gooch was born Feb. 27, 1976, in Pulaski. He grew up in Prospect and started farming for the Edgmons when he was 14. He loved NASCAR and watching wrestling. He was the happiest when he was around his friends, and always loved to be around people, and listening to his country music. He is preceded in death by grandparents, John and Evelyn Gooch; parents, Dennis and Barbara Gooch; uncle, Pete Gooch and wife Deborah; and aunt Melody Gooch.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sister, Julia Rasar and husband Joe of Washington; niece Taylor Barrow of Pulaski; nephew Tom Barrow of Martin; aunts, Kay Wall and husband James, Amy Lawrence and husband James, Lynn Hargrove and husband Dale, all of Pulaski; uncles, Ken Gooch and wife Donna, Daniel Allen, all of Pulaski; and several close friends and family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.