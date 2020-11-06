Mr. Billy Ray Rudd, 87, died Nov. 1, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg.
Mr. Rudd was born Oct. 26, 1933, in Giles County. He was a member of Bradshaw Baptist Church and previous chairman of the Bradshaw Cemetery Fund, graduated from Beech Hill High School in 1951, served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56 in Zama, Japan, as a sergeant and married Ernestine Prosser in 1956. In 1956, he worked at Florence Stove in Lewisburg. In 1957, he moved to Lawrenceburg and went to work at Murray Ohio, retiring in 1988 as assistant vice president over industrial engineering. He was chairman of the American Cancer Crusade in 1964, 1964-65 fourth elected Exalted Ruler of Lawrenceburg Elks Club, a member of the Elks and Kiwanis clubs, served on the board of directors and president in 1965 of Murray Ohio Savings Association, received the National Award for serving on the selective service system for 20 years and was a Pulaski Citizen of the Week in February 2006. He is preceded in death by parents, Herman Tillman and Mable Gertrude Holley Rudd; and wife Ernestine Rudd.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation at the cemetery will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Bradshaw Cemetery Fund, c/o Don Creecy, 890 Powell Chapel Road, Pulaski, TN 38478
Survivors include son Ray Rudd and wife Terry of Old Hickory; daughter Kathy Tipper and husband Mickey of Lawrenceburg; grandchildren, Lucas Rudd, Sydney Rudd, Chad Tipper and wife Jenna, Brad Tipper; and great-grandchildren, Scarlett Hartsfield and Sully Tipper.
