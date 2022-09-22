Mr. Billy Reed Miles, 89, of Cornersville died Sept. 20, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Miles was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Pulaski. He was a member of Cornersville United Methodist Church. He graduated from Beech Hill School in 1950 where he was a star basketball player. He then joined the United States Army and played on its baseball team in Germany. He moved to Nashville in 1954 and was a butcher for HG Hills in Nashville. In December 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth, and, in September 1957, they welcomed their first child, a beautiful girl, Beverly Ann. In October 1959, they added their bundle of joy, Michael, and began working for Ragland and Potter. In 1972, he opened his own produce distributor with Charlie Head. In the mid 80s, he opened a produce brokerage company where he would retire in 1996 and move to Pulaski. His hobbies were driving cars for his son and local dealerships, organizing the Miles family reunions and cheering for the Braves and the Vols. In June 2021, he was blessed to marry his longtime friend and love, Faye. He is preceded in death by parents, William Ozro and Florence Reed Miles; wife Mary Elizabeth Miles; daughter Beverly Ann Miles; sister Mary Ellen Powers and great-grandson Brian Ward.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Faye Miles of Cornersville; son Michael Reed Miles and wife Joy of Spring Hill; granddaughters, Melissa Winbigler and husband Jeff of Ohio, Sarah Beth Miles; and great-grandchildren, Annissa Winbigler, Audrey Winbigler, both of Ohio, Carleigh Ann Reed and Carson Reed.
