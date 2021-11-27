Mr. Blake Anthony Phillips, 17, died Nov. 13, 2021.
Mr. Phillips was born May 25, 2004, in Columbia. He was a student at Giles County High School where he was a member of the GCHS band. He is preceded in death by father Robert Phillips and grandfather Aaron Phillips.
Funeral service were Nov. 18 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Giles Memory Gardens.
Survivors include grandmother Emily Phillips of Pulaski; aunt Jackie Koppelt of Pulaski; godparents, James and Karen May of Goodspring; and sister Clarissa Phillips of Pulaski.
To plant a tree in memory of Blake Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.