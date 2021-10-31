Ms. Bobbie Jean Barshears, 84, died Oct. 30, 2021, in Pulaski.
Ms. Barshears was born March 5, 1937, in Pulaski. She spent her entire career working for Pulaski Electric System. She was of the Church of Christ faith, enjoyed spending time farming and loved her dog Peaches. She is preceded in death by parents, English and Pearl Barshears.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m.-noon at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at noon. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Bodenham Community Club, c/o Ruth Owens, 390 Chicken Creek Road, Pulaski, TN 38478.
Survivors include several cousins and friends, Joy McMasters and husband Brad, Paula Ruth Casteel and husband Bill, Randy Long, Bonnie Dickerson, Corrine Nave and husband James, Betty Wells, Mike Parker and wife Judy, Beverly Kay Hillis, Edith Clifton and husband Ed, Connie Campbell and Billy Wayne (Scooter) Campbell.
