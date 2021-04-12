Mrs. Bobbie Jean Stevenson, 76, of Pulaski died April 9, 2021, at NHC, Pulaski.
She was born April 28, 1944, in Lincoln County. She was a former cook at Sands Restaurant and was of the Methodist faith. She is preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Wilma Simmons Allen; husband Walter Dean Stevenson; daughters, Wilma Jean Allen, Kathy McKin; brother Roger Allen; and granddaughters, Michelle Mitchell and Crystal McKin.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. today (Monday) at Wrights Cemetery with Doug Allen officiating.
Gallant-Riverview Funeral Home, Fayetteville, is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include daughters, Judy Clark and Buck Brewer of Pulaski, Rita Davis and husband Tony of Fayetteville; sons, Bob Stevenson and wife Cindy of Pulaski, Lewis Stevenson and wife Angie, Bud Stevenson and wife Trudy, all of Fayetteville, Martin Stevenson and wife Shelby of Frankewing; sisters, Kay Holder and husband Don of Petersburg, Laura Thorpe of Frankewing, Elizabeth Warden of Fayetteville; brothers, Charles Allen and wife Debbie, Bill Allen and wife Hilda, Dennis Allen and wife Judy, all of Fayetteville; 18 grandchildren; 17 great- grandchildren; companion Reese Davis of Pulaski; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
