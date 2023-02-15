Mr. Bobby Ables, 57, died Feb. 10, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Mr. Ables was born March 20, 1965, and was was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. He enjoyed mechanic work and loved motorcycles. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by father Charles Ables and brother Charlie Ables.
Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m.
Survivors include daughters, Whitney Ables, Michelle Glover, both of Goodspring; son Lance Glover of Minor Hill; grandchildren, Aden, Jonah, Zoey, Zaley, Adlee, Axyl; sisters, Penny Vest of Alabama, Samantha Jones of Goodspring; mother Shirley Lawhorn of Lewisburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
