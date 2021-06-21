Mr. Bobby Clay Bishop, 75, of Pulaski died June 18, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Bishop was born Aug. 22, 1945, in Lawrenceburg and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He worked at the Farmers Co-Op for more than 38 years. He was a Southern Baptist by faith. He loved baseball, bird hunting, fishing and country music. He is preceded in death by parents, Addison Clay and Opal Shelton Bishop; daughter Christie Lee Bishop; son Christopher Clay Bishop; and brothers, Jerry Bishop, Fred Bishop and Ted Bishop.
Visitation will be today (Monday) from 4-8 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Lawrenceburg.
Survivors include wife of 52 years Linda Lee Bishop of Pulaski; son Evan Curt Bishop of Pulaski; daughter Tonnia Lynn Bishop of Pulaski; grandchildren, Eric Allen Bishop, Kennan Wise, Justin Addison Bishop, Cameron Seth Bishop, Kristen Lee Bishop, Cora Lynn Bishop; and sisters, Carol Neil Watson of Nashville and Frances Routon of Lake Okeechobee, Fla.
