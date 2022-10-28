Mr. Bobby Curtis Taylor, 68, of Ardmore, Tenn., died Oct. 25, 2022.
Mr. Taylor was born July 23, 1954, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Giles County High School and Martin Methodist College. He valued his work for General Motors and was a dedicated employee. He was willing to help others in their times of need and he never gave up on love. He had a unique gift of sports history, music and musical artist. He could tell you where, when and how different sports events played out through history. There was not a song or an artist that he did not know. He was an avid Texas Longhorn and Tennessee Vols fan. He loved to collect and talk about classic muscle cars. He was especially proud of his ‘59 T-Bird and his ‘69 Charger. He is preceded in death by parents, Bobby Dean Taylor and Dorothy Lewter Wallace.
Visitation will be today (Friday) from 4-7 p.m. at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Burial will follow in Elkton Cemetery.
Survivors include wife Deborah Taylor of Ardmore, Tenn.; daughters, Alisha Taylor of Minor Hill, Samantha Dawn Butler and husband Brad of Pulaski; son David Taylor and wife Caitlyn of McMinnville; step-daughter Jennifer Black of Shelbyville; sisters, Gina Taylor Harmond, Rene Wallace Mendenhall, both of Pulaski, Debbie Pope and husband Wade of Elkton; brother Mike Wallace and wife Mistie of Pulaski; seven grandchildren; aunt Margaret Taylor Wooten and husband Shelby of Pulaski; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
