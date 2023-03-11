Mr. Bobby Don Riddle, 58, of Ardmore, Ala., died Feb. 25, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Riddle was born Dec. 11, 1964. He lived in the North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee area since moving here from Longview, Texas, in 1999. He is preceded in death by father Douglas Raymond Riddle.
Memorial services will be held this summer; a date has yet to be determined.
Ardmore Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include wife Danna Riddle; mother Linda Gayle Johnson Womack; grandmother Arlene Riddle; sisters, Melissa Hartsell, Rebecca Riddle; children, Trisha Riddle Sizemore, Robert Riddle (Staff Sgt., U.S. Army) and wife Elizabeth, U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Reilley Youngblood, Magdalene Youngblood; and grandchildren, Jakob Ostrander, Kamron Sizemore, Makenzi Sizemore, Jack Riddle, Alice Riddle, Cesar Alvarez and Narel Habboula-Youngblood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.