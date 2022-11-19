Mr. Bobby Dwain Hickman, 82, of Lynnville died Nov. 17, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Hickman was born Aug. 30, 1940. He was a native of Giles County, a farmer and a member of Lynnville Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by parents, Ollie Hickman and Mildred Hayes Hickman; wife of 51 years Mary Ann Stallings Hickman; and sisters, Faye and Betty.
Visitation will be from noon-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Lynnville Church of Christ. Funeral services will begin at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Cornersville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Lynnwood Cemetery, P.O. Box 305, Lynnville, TN 38472.
Survivors include daughter Penelope Uselton and husband Keith of Lynnville; sons, Dwain Hickman and wife Lisa, Jeremy Hickman and wife Cindy, all of Lynnville; grandchildren, Anna Dearman and husband James Robert, Katie Griner and husband John, Halie Prince and husband Justin, Codie Hickman, Lane Hickman, Wyatt Hickman; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Joyce, Thomas, Linda, Shirley, Barbara, Judy and Sabrina.
