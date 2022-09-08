Mr. Bobby Joe Burchell Sr., 78, of Rose Hill died Aug. 26, 2022.
Mr. Burchell was born Aug. 11, 1944. He is preceded in death by parents, Rogers A. Burchell and Annie Mildred Story Burchell Simmons; wife Sarah Lee Johnson Burchell; son Wade Burchell; stepsons, Jefferey Zlock, Micheal Zlock; brothers, Don Burchell, Mike Burchell, Rusty Burchell; and sister Barbara McCord.
Funeral Services were Aug. 30 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include sons, Bobby Burchell Jr. and wife Leigh of Rose Hill, Austin Lee Burchell Sr. of Nashville; daughter Dawn Garcia of Rose Hill; stepdaughter Debbie Glover and husband Wayne of Pulaski; brothers, Stan Burchell and wife Wanda, Jim Burchell, all of Pulaski; sisters, Gina Spain, Carol Burchell, both of Pulaski, Jan Darnell and husband Jeff of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Misty Ragasa, Ricky Allen Jr., Jefferey Allen, Zachary Hickman, Tyler Hickman, Carli Garcia, Kaitlin Demascus, Landon Burchell, Austin Lee Burchell Jr., Courtney Burchell, Hadleigh Burchell, Hailee Burchell, Paige Burchell; and 13 great-grandchildren.
