Mr. Bobby Joe Goats Sr., 76, of Pulaski died Jan. 19, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Goats was born Dec. 19, 1944, in Pulaski. He was a former owner of Chew & Chat. He was a musician and played the guitar. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid sportsman enjoying baseball, golf and basketball. He is preceded in death by wife Barbara Ann Goats and parents, Flournoy and Susie Bunt Goats.
Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 22, at Scotts Hill Cemetery.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include sons, Bobby Goats Jr. and wife Angela, David Goats and wife Stephanie, all of Pulaski; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren
